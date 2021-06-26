First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

A ‘blocking pattern’ across the country means that our weather really won’t be changing much for the next few days. Waves of rain and thunderstorms continue to move along a stalled frontal boundary to our northwest....and occasionally some of these will continue to push into our region while weakening, but overall rain chances look to remain relatively low until about mid-week. Highs will continue to be around 90 or just above, with lows in the low to mid 70s. Humidity levels remain seasonably high.

Forecast models are now advertising a significant change starting about mid-week, as a cool upper trough swings in from the northwest. This will push a strong cold front through our area about Thursday or Friday, with a better chance of showers/storms/rain. This will be followed by a shot of cooler and less humid air by the weekend. There is still uncertainty with exact timing, but right now it looks like we could have a relatively pleasant 4th weekend.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.