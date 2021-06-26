Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Summer weather continues.....but big changes ahead?
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A ‘blocking pattern’ across the country means that our weather really won’t be changing much for the next few days. Waves of rain and thunderstorms continue to move along a stalled frontal boundary to our northwest....and occasionally some of these will continue to push into our region while weakening, but overall rain chances look to remain relatively low until about mid-week. Highs will continue to be around 90 or just above, with lows in the low to mid 70s. Humidity levels remain seasonably high.

Forecast models are now advertising a significant change starting about mid-week, as a cool upper trough swings in from the northwest. This will push a strong cold front through our area about Thursday or Friday, with a better chance of showers/storms/rain. This will be followed by a shot of cooler and less humid air by the weekend. There is still uncertainty with exact timing, but right now it looks like we could have a relatively pleasant 4th weekend.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home Depot (Source: WALB)
Police escort people out of Pennsylvania Home Depot for having exorcism in lumber aisle
The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting in the Canalou area.
Shooting investigation underway in New Madrid Co.
Brady Lynden Wearn and Mary Catherine Bedenbaugh
4-month-old in SC dies from cocaine ingestion, drug found in bottles, officials say
Miami Dade Fire Rescue video shows rescue workers digging through the rubble following the...
4 dead in Florida condo building collapse, 159 still missing
Mother Nature will bring on the heat today with more chances for rain and storms.
First Alert: Muggy and hot with scattered rain and storms possible

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook
First Alert Weather @ 6 p.m. 6/26/2021
First Alert Weather @ 6 p.m. 6/26/2021
First Alert Weather 6 a.m. 6/26
First Alert Weather 6 a.m. 6/26
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Forecast