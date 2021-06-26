Heartland Votes
Chaffee Police Department holds Bicycle Rodeo

By Mike Mohundro
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHAFFEE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Chaffee Police Department helped kids learn the rules of the road with a “Bicycle Rodeo” event today.

The event was held at the Chaffee VFW where they set up a course for the kids to ride their bikes.

They also registered the bikes and helped the kids out with other safety aspects so they can have fun and be safe at the same time.

“To make sure there’s enough air in it, that way it doesn’t go flat while you’re in the middle of riding it,” Abby Parks said. “To make sure your brakes work so if you try to use them, they work and actually stop.”

“Having the kids bring the bikes in and get them registered with the city. That way if they are ever missed, stolen or lost, then we can identify who they belong to,” Chaffee Police Officer James Lyerla said. “If we find them, we can identify them and get them back to the rightful owner. That was the main focus for today.”

Lyerla said it’s important to also help them be safe while out in traffic.

“Protect the kids. I mean that’s the biggest thing is just teaching them the road rules on the bicycles. It develops them later on when they start driving vehicles and the safer you are in a vehicle, the less time we have do deal with pulling them over.”

They also had Child Identification Kits available, other organizations and gave away bicycles as well.

