A total of 1,744 new COVID cases reported in Illinois in the past week
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,744 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the past week.
There have been 66 new deaths since last Friday.
71% of Illinois adults have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
54% are fully vaccinated.
Since last night, 435 Illinoisans have been reported to the hospital with COVID-19.
