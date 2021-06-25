A total of 1,744 new COVID cases reported in Illinois in the past week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,744 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the past week.

There have been 66 new deaths since last Friday.

71% of Illinois adults have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

54% are fully vaccinated.

Since last night, 435 Illinoisans have been reported to the hospital with COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.