Stoddard Co. leaders express need for fiber-optic internet

PUXICO, Mo. (KFVS) - In some rural areas of the Heartland reliable and fast internet is hard to come by.

Parts of Stoddard County are experiencing this firsthand.

”We’re way behind here than in a lot of other towns,” Puxico Mayor, Rickey Mclean said.

Mclean said it’s a complaint he hears too often-residents don’t have working internet.

“We’re pretty well without businesses if we can’t get internet. Everything has to have that now,” Mclean said.

He and other leaders look to Go SEMO for a solution to install fiber optic wires throughout the underserved areas like Puxico.

Go SEMO fiber services manager, Loyd Rice said it all comes down to funding.

“It’s very effective, but it’s very expensive, and it’s very hard and time consuming to build,” Rice said.

Rice said the total cost to cover West Stoddard County comes out to be around 10 million dollars.

“It’s going to be a lot. Without a funding source, it’s just not going to happen,” he said.

Other residents do have internet service from another provider, but that service isn’t always reliable, according to Mclean.

“Right now we’re working with the county court trying to come up with some money there, the city’s willing to put in some money and so is semo,” Mclean said.

Mclean said this is the closest they’ve ever been to getting the necessary funding, but it’s a little too soon to tell.

”We’re hoping fingers crossed that that’s coming this year, we think there are some angles that we’re going to get to get it done and this is it. We really need to see this through to help Stoddard County maintain viability,” Rice said.

According to one of the Stoddard County Commissioners, they received some funding for the project from the American Rescue Plan Act.

