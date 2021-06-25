Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Stoddard Co. leaders express need for fiber-optic internet

By Brooke Buckner
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUXICO, Mo. (KFVS) - In some rural areas of the Heartland reliable and fast internet is hard to come by.

Parts of Stoddard County are experiencing this firsthand.

”We’re way behind here than in a lot of other towns,” Puxico Mayor, Rickey Mclean said.

Mclean said it’s a complaint he hears too often-residents don’t have working internet.

“We’re pretty well without businesses if we can’t get internet. Everything has to have that now,” Mclean said.

He and other leaders look to Go SEMO for a solution to install fiber optic wires throughout the underserved areas like Puxico.

Go SEMO fiber services manager, Loyd Rice said it all comes down to funding.

“It’s very effective, but it’s very expensive, and it’s very hard and time consuming to build,” Rice said.

Rice said the total cost to cover West Stoddard County comes out to be around 10 million dollars.

“It’s going to be a lot. Without a funding source, it’s just not going to happen,” he said.

Other residents do have internet service from another provider, but that service isn’t always reliable, according to Mclean.

“Right now we’re working with the county court trying to come up with some money there, the city’s willing to put in some money and so is semo,” Mclean said.

Mclean said this is the closest they’ve ever been to getting the necessary funding, but it’s a little too soon to tell.

”We’re hoping fingers crossed that that’s coming this year, we think there are some angles that we’re going to get to get it done and this is it. We really need to see this through to help Stoddard County maintain viability,” Rice said.

According to one of the Stoddard County Commissioners, they received some funding for the project from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
Report: Over 600 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
Home Depot (Source: WALB)
Police escort people out of Pennsylvania Home Depot for having exorcism in lumber aisle
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
Beach access at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park in Dawson Springs, Kentucky will be limited...
Safety concerns limit access to Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park Beach

Latest News

Heartland road projects.
Heartland road projects 6/24
The area in which the low-water crossing is located.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet awards $16,400 for low-water crossing repairs
Adopt Nettie today!
Heartland Pets 6/25/21
The 20th Tour de Corn will be held during the 47th annual Sweet Corn Festival in East Prairie.
20th Tour de Corn to be held during the 47th annual Sweet Corn Festival