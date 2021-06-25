Shooting investigation underway in New Madrid Co.

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting in the Canalou area.

The shooting happened on Wednesday night, June 23.

At this time there are limited details, but the sheriff’s department said a victim was flown to a St. Louis hospital.

More information is expected to be released soon.

Stay with Heartland News for updates.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.