Shooting investigation underway in New Madrid Co.

The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting in the Canalou area.((Source: KFVS))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting in the Canalou area.

The shooting happened on Wednesday night, June 23.

At this time there are limited details, but the sheriff’s department said a victim was flown to a St. Louis hospital.

More information is expected to be released soon.

Stay with Heartland News for updates.

