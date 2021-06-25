Heartland Votes
Rural Illinois communities to receive almost $60 million in federal loans, grants

In the Heartland, Johnson County will get a $8,500,000 loan.
In the Heartland, Johnson County will get a $8,500,000 loan.(Giorgio Trovato | Unsplash)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) announced on June 25, rural communities will receive $59,193,800 in federal loans and grants.

Ten communities will receive the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program funding.

In the Heartland, Johnson County will get a $8,500,000 loan.

The loan will be used to construct a courthouse for the County of Johnson.

Other communities include Ashmore Township Road District, Village of Goreville, Village of North City, Wabash General Hospital District, Salem Fire Protection District, Village of Moweaqua, City of Newton, YMCA of Ottawa, Quincy University Corp.

