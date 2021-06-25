Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Police escort people out of Pennsylvania Home Depot for having exorcism in lumber aisle

Home Depot (Source: WALB)
Home Depot (Source: WALB)
By Hannah Smith
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKSON CITY, Pa. (WWBT) - A police department in Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania got an unusual call on Monday afternoon.

In a call log on Facebook, posted by the Dickson City Police Department, officers were called to a Home Depot just before 3:30 p.m. on June 21.

The call was for disorderly people having an exorcism in the lumber aisle for the dead trees.

Police said the group was escorted out of the building.

21 June 2021 12:06am Assist to Scranton Police in the 800 block of Boulevard Ave. looking for a juvenile. 2:15am 1000...

Posted by Dickson City Police Department on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
Report: Over 600 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
President Biden announces 'zero tolerance' gun policy
Missouri gun shop owners discuss ATF warnings, penalties and Biden’s ‘zero tolerance’ policy
Beach access at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park in Dawson Springs, Kentucky will be limited...
Safety concerns limit access to Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park Beach

Latest News

The search for survivors begins its second day in South Florida.
The search for survivors begins its second day in South Florida
Derek Chauvin will be sentenced on Friday for the murder of George Floyd.
Derek Chauvin to be sentenced for the murder of George Floyd
Some companies, schools and cities are requiring people to get vaccinated, but there's been...
Who can require COVID-19 vaccines?
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 23, 2021. file photo, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy,...
House GOP leader to meet with Capitol officer hurt on Jan. 6
Former Vice President Mike Pence is defending his role in certifying the results of the 2020...
Pence: Idea of overturning election results is ‘un-American’