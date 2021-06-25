Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Mo. Gov. Parson, First Lady to celebrate bicentennial

Missouri Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson will be celebrating the Missouri...
Missouri Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson will be celebrating the Missouri bicentennial.(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson will be celebrating the Missouri bicentennial.

“As we approach the 200th anniversary of our state this August, we are reminded of the dedication, passion, and love so many people have for Missouri. Missourians work hard every day to continue building on the strong foundation that has made our state a great place to live, work, and raise a family,” Governor and First Lady Parson said. “From our rural areas to the big cities, Missouri offers so much to so many, and the story of our state is one to be remembered, shared, and celebrated.”

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Researchers detect the Delta COVID-19 variant in wastewater samples in Missouri
Delta variant detected in Missouri wastewater samples
Fourteen arrests made in Franklin County by Southern Illinois Drug Task Force
Shell casings scattered across the parking lot of J. Alexander's restaurant near Oxmoor Mall...
‘I felt like I was in a Mafia, Chicago nightmare:’ J. Alexander’s shooting witness describes chaos inside restaurant
Greg Webb of Web Farms got help planning his farm for fellow collogues.
Neighbors come together to help farmer in need

Latest News

As of Sunday...you'll no longer receive that extra 300-dollar supplement from the federal...
Missouri Federal Unemployment Benefit to end
Boil orders for the Heartland (Source: Pixabay)
Current boil water orders in the Heartland
Heartland road projects.
Heartland road projects 6/24
President Biden announces 'zero tolerance' gun policy
Missouri gun shop owners discuss ATF warnings, penalties and Biden’s ‘zero tolerance’ policy