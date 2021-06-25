Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Man wanted for licking woman’s backside at a beauty supply store

Surveillance video shows a man walk up behind a woman bending over and lick her backside.
Surveillance video shows a man walk up behind a woman bending over and lick her backside.(NYPD Crime Stoppers)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (Gray News) - Police are searching for a man accused of sexually abusing a woman who was shopping at a beauty supply store in Brooklyn.

Surveillance video shows a man walk up behind a woman bending over and lick her backside.

You can see the woman say something to the man, who police say then ran away.

According to the NYPD Crime Stopper unit, the incident happened Wednesday around 2 p.m. at Jota Jota Beauty Supply.

Law enforcement is offering a $3,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information can submit a tip online or by calling 1-800-577-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
Report: Over 600 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
President Biden announces 'zero tolerance' gun policy
Missouri gun shop owners discuss ATF warnings, penalties and Biden’s ‘zero tolerance’ policy
Beach access at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park in Dawson Springs, Kentucky will be limited...
Safety concerns limit access to Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park Beach

Latest News

FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek...
Judge rejects Chauvin’s request for new trial in George Floyd’s death
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
4 dead in Florida condo building collapse, 159 remain missing
Seattle prepares for the coming heat wave that's likely to break records.
Pacific Northwest braces for record-breaking heat wave
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the graduation and commissioning ceremony at the...
Harris ‘glad’ to be at border, expects ‘good, productive day’
Attorney General Merrick Garland departs after speaking at the Justice Department in...
AP source: Justice Department is suing Georgia over the state’s voting laws