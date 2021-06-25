Kentucky Transportation Cabinet awards $16,400 for low-water crossing repairs

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will award $16,400 to Crittenden County to make repairs to a low-water crossing on A.H. Clements Road (CR 1173) south of Marion.

A culvert collapsed beneath the low-water crossing after heavy farming equipment was taken across it June 17.

“This crossing carries a branch that feeds into Marion City Lake. One of the steel culverts in the crossing failed under the weight of the equipment forcing A.H. Clements Road to close. Our county road department immediately went to work planning repairs. The failure was partly due to the level of deterioration of the 4 metal culverts beneath the concrete slab and partly due to the weight of the farm equipment,” Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom said.

“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Crittenden County to repair and maintain safe connections in the community,” Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said.

The crossing is about halfway between KY 91/Mott City Road and Chapel Hill Road.

