Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Hot, Humid, & Storms

Watching for heavy rain and strong winds with storms...
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:45 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Back to reality where weather will be hot and humid starting the morning. Temperatures will sit in the 70s with an isolated low 80F possible during the morning. A storm complex to the north will bring a few light showers possible ahead of it along an outflow boundary. Watching it closely for the potential of storms on the tail end to enter northern areas in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois during the morning. A second round of storms from our north looks to move in during the afternoon bringing scattered storms across some areas. Mother Nature will bring on the heat today with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. Heat Index values will be in the mid to upper 90s. Wind gusty may be strong at times out of the south near 30mph.

Additional chances of scattered storms will be around over the weekend. It will remain hot and humid during this time. Daily chances of rain and storms will be with us through next week.

-Lisa

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
Report: Over 600 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
President Biden announces 'zero tolerance' gun policy
Missouri gun shop owners discuss ATF warnings, penalties and Biden’s ‘zero tolerance’ policy
Beach access at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park in Dawson Springs, Kentucky will be limited...
Safety concerns limit access to Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park Beach

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Temperatures continue to warm into the weekend with a few storms possible.
First Alert Weather @ 10 p.m. 6/24/2021
First Alert Weather @ 10 p.m. 6/24/2021
First Alert Weather @ 6 p.m. 8/24/2021
First Alert Weather @ 6 p.m. 8/24/2021
First Alert Weather @ 5 p.m. 6/24/2021
First Alert Weather @ 5 p.m. 6/24/2021