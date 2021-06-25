Hot, Humid, & Storms

Back to reality where weather will be hot and humid starting the morning. Temperatures will sit in the 70s with an isolated low 80F possible during the morning. A storm complex to the north will bring a few light showers possible ahead of it along an outflow boundary. Watching it closely for the potential of storms on the tail end to enter northern areas in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois during the morning. A second round of storms from our north looks to move in during the afternoon bringing scattered storms across some areas. Mother Nature will bring on the heat today with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. Heat Index values will be in the mid to upper 90s. Wind gusty may be strong at times out of the south near 30mph.

Additional chances of scattered storms will be around over the weekend. It will remain hot and humid during this time. Daily chances of rain and storms will be with us through next week.

-Lisa

