First Alert: Muggy, hot afternoon with scattered rain and storms possible

(KFVS) - Mother Nature will bring on the heat today with more chances for rain and storms.

Wake-up temperatures are very warm in the 70s with an isolated low of 80º possible.

A few light showers are possible tis morning in our northern areas in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

This afternoon a second round of storms from the north could bring scattered storms and rain across some areas.

It will also be hot and humid this afternoon.

Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Heat Index values will be in the mid to upper 90s.

Wind gusts from the south may also be strong at times.

Scattered rain and storm chances stick around this weekend.

It will also remain hot and humid.

Weekend highs will be hot and uncomfortable in the 90s.

Chances for rain and storms stick around every day next week.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.