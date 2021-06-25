First Alert Friday Forecast

A stalled large-scale pattern will keep our weather seasonably hot, humid, breezy and on the edge of a thunderstorm threat for the next few days. A frontal boundary is stuck to our northwest.....bringing waves of thunderstorms across the plains and Midwest. These waves are expected to brush our northwestern counties from time to time, but much of the Heartland may stay dry until the pattern starts to move again sometime next week

This pattern does show signs of inching east about the middle of next week. If this verifies, this would bring an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms to our entire region. But this may not occur until later next week. In the meantime, we’ll have highs near 90, lows in the 70s, and an occasional chance of a shower or thunderstorm mainly over SE MO and S IL.

