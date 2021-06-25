Cape Girardeau utility billing to move to the Osage Centre

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau’s utility billing will be moving to the Osage Centre.

Crews are adding office space to the facility.

The office is currently located at City Hall and is responsible for water, sewer, recycling and trash billing and collection.

The Parks and Recreation Department office space located inside the Osage Centre is being reconfigured.

This project is expected to be completed at the end of September 2021.

