Temperatures continue to warm into the weekend with a few storms possible.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Grant Dade
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We saw mostly cloudy skies today with a few isolated showers. A few isolated showers will be possible this evening as well. The heat and humidity has moved back into the area so temperatures will fall slowly through the 80s this evening. Lows by morning will only drop into the middle 70s.

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy and very humid. There will be a chance for a few storms early and again in the late afternoon hours. Highs will approach 90 degrees with the heat index running between 95 and 100 degrees.

