Sunset concerts to return in 2021

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - An annual summertime tradition is returning to Carbondale.

The City of Carbondale and Southern Illinois University announced the popular Sunset Concert Series will return in 2021.

The concerts are planned for six Thursdays in July and August.

They will be held alternately at Turley Park and at the steps of Shryock Auditorium.

The concerts are free and begin at 7 p.m.

The following is the 2021 schedule:

Date Location Entertainment July 22 Turley Park Shawn Holt and the Teardrops July 29 Shryock Natty Nation August 5 Shryock The Cerny Brothers August 12 Turley Park Steel City Jug Slammers August 19 Turley Park Josh Gilbert Band August 26 Shryock Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hell Raisers

Originally, the popular concerts held weekly would be canceled this summer, but this changed when Illinois entered Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois Plan.

After learning social events would no longer have a capacity limit, Sunset Concert organizers began scheduling bands.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.