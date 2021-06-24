Heartland Votes
Sunset concerts to return in 2021

The Sunset Concert Series in Carbondale is returning in 2021.

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - An annual summertime tradition is returning to Carbondale.

The City of Carbondale and Southern Illinois University announced the popular Sunset Concert Series will return in 2021.

The concerts are planned for six Thursdays in July and August.

They will be held alternately at Turley Park and at the steps of Shryock Auditorium.

The concerts are free and begin at 7 p.m.

The following is the 2021 schedule:

DateLocationEntertainment
July 22Turley ParkShawn Holt and the Teardrops
July 29ShryockNatty Nation
August 5ShryockThe Cerny Brothers
August 12Turley ParkSteel City Jug Slammers
August 19Turley ParkJosh Gilbert Band
August 26ShryockDwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hell Raisers

Originally, the popular concerts held weekly would be canceled this summer, but this changed when Illinois entered Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois Plan.

After learning social events would no longer have a capacity limit, Sunset Concert organizers began scheduling bands.

