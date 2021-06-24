Heartland Votes
SIU updates COVID-19 protocols

By Ashley Smith
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University - Carbondale (SIU) updated their COVID-19 protocols on June 24.

In order to protect the campus community, SIU is encouraging students, faculty and staff to get vaccinate. Those that do not wish to be vaccinated are required to wear masks and social distance.

At the beginning of the pandemic, SIU switched to online classes. In Fall of 2020, they opened in-person classes with health safety measures.

They urged students to get tested after returning home for the 2020 Fall break.

Testing for COVID-19 will continue be available to faculty, staff and students, and student living on campus will continue to have their own rooms.

