Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Sen. Tammy Duckworth introduces bills aimed at preventing deportation of veterans

By Clayton Hester
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - U.S. Tammy Duckworth has re-introduced legislation she says is aimed at preventing servicemembers and veterans from being deported.

The bills include the Veterans Visa and Protection Act, HOPE Act and I-VETS Act.

“Far too many men and women willing to wear our uniform have been deported by the same nation they risked their lives to defend due the unnecessary and complex barriers they faced during the naturalization process,” Duckworth said. “These important bills would make it easier for Servicemembers and Veterans to become citizens, enabling them to live here with their families and ensuring they can access the life-saving VA care they earned through their tremendous sacrifices.”

The Veterans Visa and Protection Act would prevent the deportation of veterans who are not violent offenders and establish a visa program that would allow deported veterans to enter the country and become naturalized through military service. It would also extend military and veterans benefits who would have been able to receive benefits had they not been deported.

The Healthcare Opportunities for Patriots in Exile (HOPE) Act would allow deported veterans with a non-violent record to return to the United States on a temporary parole so they may seek care from a VA facility.

The Immigrant Veterans Eligibility Tracking System (IVETS) Act would identify veterans and servicemembers among non-citizens when applying for immigration benefits or when they are placed in immigration enforcement proceedings.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Researchers detect the Delta COVID-19 variant in wastewater samples in Missouri
Delta variant detected in Missouri wastewater samples
Fourteen arrests made in Franklin County by Southern Illinois Drug Task Force
Shell casings scattered across the parking lot of J. Alexander's restaurant near Oxmoor Mall...
‘I felt like I was in a Mafia, Chicago nightmare:’ J. Alexander’s shooting witness describes chaos inside restaurant
Greg Webb of Web Farms got help planning his farm for fellow collogues.
Neighbors come together to help farmer in need

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Southern Illinois University - Carbondale (SIU) updated their COVID-19 protocols on June 24.
SIU updates COVID-19 protocols
Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) said on June 24 he made the decision to not cut off the extra $300...
State to pay unemployed Kentuckians $1,500 to return to work
Narcan Nasal Spray is used to reverse opioid overdoses.
Narcan Community Hub created to curb opioid overdoses