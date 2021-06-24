Sen. Tammy Duckworth introduces bills aimed at preventing deportation of veterans

(KFVS) - U.S. Tammy Duckworth has re-introduced legislation she says is aimed at preventing servicemembers and veterans from being deported.

The bills include the Veterans Visa and Protection Act, HOPE Act and I-VETS Act.

“Far too many men and women willing to wear our uniform have been deported by the same nation they risked their lives to defend due the unnecessary and complex barriers they faced during the naturalization process,” Duckworth said. “These important bills would make it easier for Servicemembers and Veterans to become citizens, enabling them to live here with their families and ensuring they can access the life-saving VA care they earned through their tremendous sacrifices.”

The Veterans Visa and Protection Act would prevent the deportation of veterans who are not violent offenders and establish a visa program that would allow deported veterans to enter the country and become naturalized through military service. It would also extend military and veterans benefits who would have been able to receive benefits had they not been deported.

The Healthcare Opportunities for Patriots in Exile (HOPE) Act would allow deported veterans with a non-violent record to return to the United States on a temporary parole so they may seek care from a VA facility.

The Immigrant Veterans Eligibility Tracking System (IVETS) Act would identify veterans and servicemembers among non-citizens when applying for immigration benefits or when they are placed in immigration enforcement proceedings.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.