SCOTUS school speech ruling Heartland reaction

GOREVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - It’s considered the most significant case involving student speech to land before the Supreme Court in 50 years.

The justices sided this week with a Pennsylvania high school cheerleader punished for using obscene language on social media.

The ruling has school leaders across the country looking at what it could mean for students in the future.

The Supreme Court ruled eight to one in favor of Brandi Levy, a teenager whose case will also affect schools across the country and here in the Heartland.

“So, we still get to protect kids and we still get to work with parents to make sure they’re safe. Not only at school, but our in their homes,” said Dr. Steve Webb, Superintendent of Goreville Schools.

He said he believes the ruling is a win for both schools and students, and that this Supreme Court case better defines what schools can and can not do.

Webb said schools still have some responsibility to educate everyone on social media apps.

“You have to educate kids. You have to educate parents and you have to make them understand that just because you think that Snapchat will delete your pictures, it’s always there. If you put it out on electronic form, there’s always a footprint,” said Webb.

What this means for schools across the state of Illinois?

“I think it’s going to be very well dictated now, on exactly what we need to do as schools, in terms of monitoring our students when they’re not at school,” explains Webb.

In writing the opinion for the court associate, Justice Breyer said. “Student Brandy Levy posts appeared outside of school hours from a location outside the school. She did not identify the school in her posts or target any member of the school community with vulgar or abusive language. Brandy Levy also transmitted her speech through a personal cellphone, to an audience consisting of her private circle of Snapchat friends. These features of her speech, diminish the school’s interest.”

Levy, 14 at the time, was a Student Athlete, but Webb stated, “Well, I think we hold our student athletes to a higher standard and I think that’s what was going on in this case. They’re holding this child to a higher standard because she was on an extra curricular team.”

Webb said Goreville schools already monitor cyber bullying and speech outside of school, he believes that will continue. He said students could learn a lesson from this ruling. “I think this is a great lesson to kids, that no Matter what you do, no matter what you think about a particular app, they’re all relatively dangerous and everybody needs to learn how to use them.”

