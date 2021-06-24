Safety concerns limit access to Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park Beach

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (KFVS) - Beach access at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park in Dawson Springs, Kentucky will be limited to visitors beginning Thursday, July 1.

The beach will be limited to registered campground and lodging guests on weekends and holidays.

Beach access for non-registered park guests will be available on weekdays only.

According to Kentucky State Parks leaders, the limits have been put into place due to safety concerns in regards to overcrowding.

Current beach crowds have exceeded the park’s capacity by more than 10 times.

Officials said this creates a danger for first responders if they are called to an emergency at the beach.

Overcrowding has also created a parking danger.

The parking lot can accommodate 109 vehicles, but when the lot fills up, drivers will park outside of the area which can be dangerous.

A 200 vertical feet elevation change near the beach is one of the areas of concern.

Golf cart transportation will also no longer be available.

