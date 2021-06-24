Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Safety concerns limit access to Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park Beach

Beach access at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park in Dawson Springs, Kentucky will be limited...
Beach access at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park in Dawson Springs, Kentucky will be limited to visitors beginning Thursday, July 1.(Kentucky State Parks)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (KFVS) - Beach access at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park in Dawson Springs, Kentucky will be limited to visitors beginning Thursday, July 1.

The beach will be limited to registered campground and lodging guests on weekends and holidays.

Beach access for non-registered park guests will be available on weekdays only.

According to Kentucky State Parks leaders, the limits have been put into place due to safety concerns in regards to overcrowding.

Current beach crowds have exceeded the park’s capacity by more than 10 times.

Officials said this creates a danger for first responders if they are called to an emergency at the beach.

Overcrowding has also created a parking danger.

The parking lot can accommodate 109 vehicles, but when the lot fills up, drivers will park outside of the area which can be dangerous.

A 200 vertical feet elevation change near the beach is one of the areas of concern.

Golf cart transportation will also no longer be available.

For more information or to make a reservation, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Researchers detect the Delta COVID-19 variant in wastewater samples in Missouri
Delta variant detected in Missouri wastewater samples
Fourteen arrests made in Franklin County by Southern Illinois Drug Task Force
Shell casings scattered across the parking lot of J. Alexander's restaurant near Oxmoor Mall...
‘I felt like I was in a Mafia, Chicago nightmare:’ J. Alexander’s shooting witness describes chaos inside restaurant
Greg Webb of Web Farms got help planning his farm for fellow collogues.
Neighbors come together to help farmer in need

Latest News

Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri selected to help with distribution of housing relief funds
Heartland road projects.
Heartland road projects 6/24
The Sunset Concert Series in Carbondale is returning in 2021.
Sunset concerts to return in 2021
Kentucky seeks input from providers in its new broadband expansion plan