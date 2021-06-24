Narcan Community Hub created to curb opioid overdoses

PADUCAH, KY. (KFVS) - The Purchase District Health Department and McCracken County Public Library have teamed up to create a Narcan Community Hub at the library, providing Naloxone to the public.

The Purchase District Health Department (PDHD) calls Naloxone a “safe, effective and nonaddictive opioid antagonist whose sole purpose is to reverse opioid overdoses.”

Naloxone doesn’t have any other known side effect and can be used in the form of Narcan Nasal Spray.

At the library, those interested will be shown a training video on how to use the nasal spray and then take Narcan home with them.

According to PDHD, providing naloxone to individuals who are at risk of overdose can lower their risk by 30 percent to 45 percent.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows synthetic opioid related deaths rose by 55 percent in the 12 months leading up to September 2020,

“Public libraries have long partnered with other public agencies to share information and increase access to all kinds of resources to improve the health and well-being of communities,” said Interim Library Director Sarah McGowan. “We see this as an extension of those efforts and are honored to work with the Purchase District Health Department to provide this lifesaving intervention.”

The library will begin offering the service on Thursday, July 1.

