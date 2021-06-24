Heartland Votes
New hospital works to meet need for long-term mental health care

By Brooke Buckner
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Heartland first responders are seeing an increase in suicidal calls and our region’s new behavioral hospital is tackling the problem.

We spoke to a paramedic who said she feels her patients need more help than they’re currently getting.

We took that concern to the intake director at Southeast Behavioral Hospital.

”This is the first time this area has had a hospital like this available without having to go 50 miles either way,” Amy Turnbull-Drilingas said.

That’s a big step toward helping local people in crisis.

While the average stay at the hospital is 5 to7 days, she said their care extends beyond that time.

“It’s not helpful to just take it for a week and then be like well I’m fine. So, we want to make sure we have those long-term things in place where we can say walk into this clinic and get involved in their services and keep taking your medications,” Turnbull-Drilingas said.

“We try to provide a lot of wrap-around support by including families in the patient’s treatment process so we can help grow the patient’s support network before they leave”

The hospital is only admitting voluntary adults ages 18-65 right now.

Hopefully by end of year Turnbull-Drilingas said they’ll open senior care, and an adolescent unit as well as outpatient services for children and adults.

“I think once we have all of our programs in place, we’re going to be better to identify what is left, what are we missing,” she said.

One of the biggest issues facing patients right now, she said, is the cost of needed medication and therapy.

The hospital works with the Community Counseling Center to get them help paying for those needed services.

