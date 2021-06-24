Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Netflix docu-series will feature ‘Pappygate’, the theft of rare bourbon in Franklin County

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A new Netflix documentary series called Heist will showcase three of the biggest heists in modern American history, one of those happened in Franklin County commonly known as ‘Pappygate’.

“It was probably a once in a lifetime case,” former Franklin County Sheriff Pat Melton said.

In 2013, 195 bottles of Pappy Van Winkle and 27 bottles of Pappy Van Winkle Rye were reported stolen from Buffalo Trace Distillery. Their value was more than $26,000.

That sparked a years-long investigation that uncovered more than just bourbon.

“Once this thing broke, we started getting more and more and we went to a white board and we had a team meeting,” Melton said. “We started drawing it and connecting the lines and all of the sudden you had engaging in organized crime.”

Ultimately, 10 people were accused of stealing more than $100,000 in Kentucky bourbon.

The ringleader, Gilbert “Toby” Curtsinger was sentenced to 15 years in prison but was released after 30 days on shock probation.

Now, Curtsinger and then Sheriff Pat Melton will chronicle ‘Pappygate’ in the new Netflix docu-series Heist.

Episodes five and six of the series will focus on the tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen rare bourbon.

“At the end of the day, this was bourbon,” Melton said. “I never thought, I just never envisioned having to do a press briefing, a daily press briefing on a theft case.”

That theft case captured national attention making headlines in the Washington Post, the New York Times, and the Wall Street Journal.

“It was just intriguing,” Melton said. “I think all of the facets and all of the pieces and parts, it was like putting together a puzzle.”

It’s the kind of crime puzzle that could make for a binge-worthy Netflix documentary.

“I’m not going to lie, I’m excited about it,” Melton said. “I’m excited to see it because I just hope they showcase the work that the men and women did in our office and what a great job that they did in solving this case.”

The docu-series debuts on Netflix July 14.

The other episodes will chronicle a heist at the Miami Airport and an armored car robbery in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shell casings scattered across the parking lot of J. Alexander's restaurant near Oxmoor Mall...
‘I felt like I was in a Mafia, Chicago nightmare:’ J. Alexander’s shooting witness describes chaos inside restaurant
Fourteen arrests made in Franklin County by Southern Illinois Drug Task Force
Researchers detect the Delta COVID-19 variant in wastewater samples in Missouri
Delta variant detected in Missouri wastewater samples
Greg Webb of Web Farms got help planning his farm for fellow collogues.
Neighbors come together to help farmer in need
It's a disturbing mystery that's shaken the neighborhood.
Bodies of two young girls pulled from South Florida canal

Latest News

The City of Carbondale held the meeting to get input from residents on the proposed expansion...
City of Carbondale hosts public meeting on proposed expansion of residential TIF
President Biden announces 'zero tolerance' gun policy
Missouri gun shop owners discuss ATF warnings, penalties and Biden’s ‘zero tolerance’ policy
Man helps bring culture and art to Cairo
Man helps bring culture and art to Cairo
Sikeston school stays open, thanks to community
Sikeston private school stays open, thanks to community
A new Netflix documentary series called Heist will showcase three of the biggest heists in...
WATCH | Netflix docu-series will feature ‘Pappygate’, the theft of rare bourbon in Franklin County