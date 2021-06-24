Man arrested on child sex exploitation charges

MURRAY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Murray, Kentucky man was arrested on 12 charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Gary Roger White, 73, was arrested by Kentucky State Police (KSP) following an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

He was booked into the Calloway County Detention Center.

KSP said White was arrested after discovering he shared sexual images of children online.

Investigators seized White’s electronics as evidence and took it to a KSP forensic laboratory for examination.

White was charged with 10 counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and two counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

If found guilty, White could face up to five years in prison for each charge.

