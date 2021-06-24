Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Man arrested on child sex exploitation charges

A Murray, Kentucky man was arrested on 12 charges related to child sexual abuse material.
A Murray, Kentucky man was arrested on 12 charges related to child sexual abuse material.(Source: Gray News)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRAY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Murray, Kentucky man was arrested on 12 charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Gary Roger White, 73, was arrested by Kentucky State Police (KSP) following an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

He was booked into the Calloway County Detention Center.

KSP said White was arrested after discovering he shared sexual images of children online.

Investigators seized White’s electronics as evidence and took it to a KSP forensic laboratory for examination.

White was charged with 10 counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and two counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

If found guilty, White could face up to five years in prison for each charge.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shell casings scattered across the parking lot of J. Alexander's restaurant near Oxmoor Mall...
‘I felt like I was in a Mafia, Chicago nightmare:’ J. Alexander’s shooting witness describes chaos inside restaurant
Fourteen arrests made in Franklin County by Southern Illinois Drug Task Force
Researchers detect the Delta COVID-19 variant in wastewater samples in Missouri
Delta variant detected in Missouri wastewater samples
Greg Webb of Web Farms got help planning his farm for fellow collogues.
Neighbors come together to help farmer in need
It's a disturbing mystery that's shaken the neighborhood.
Bodies of two young girls pulled from South Florida canal

Latest News

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported four new COVID-19 cases in...
4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Williamson County
Rage and Titan Henderson set state and national records in powerlifting
Heartland powerlifting brothers win national competition
The City of Carbondale held the meeting to get input from residents on the proposed expansion...
City of Carbondale hosts public meeting on proposed expansion of residential TIF
President Biden announces 'zero tolerance' gun policy
Missouri gun shop owners discuss ATF warnings, penalties and Biden’s ‘zero tolerance’ policy