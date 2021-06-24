Kentucky seeks input from providers in its new broadband expansion plan

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Gov. Andy Beshear is requesting input from broadband providers as part of the Better Kentucky Plan, which includes $1.3 billion of funding.

The plan is expected to create 14,500 jobs, with 10,000 of the jobs stemming from the broadband expansion.

Included in the fund is $300 million has been earmarked for connectivity needs, of which, $250 million has been designated for the building of broadband infrastructure.

“COVID-19 demonstrated just how critical it is for all Kentuckians to have reliable internet access to stay informed, safe and connected,” Beshear said. “This is the first step toward strategically using these funds to support the construction, development or improvement of broadband access across the commonwealth, with our unserved communities receiving first priority.”

The state is seeking ideas and comments from broadband providers through a Request for Information.

This information will help guide the questions that will be asked in the upcoming Request for Proposals, as well as the conditions that providers must meet.

