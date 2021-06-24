Heartland Votes
Illinois launches new automated victim notification system

(Getty Images)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Thursday a new statewide automated victim notification system. It’s known as Illinois VINE or Victim Information and Notifications Everyday, which will allow survivors of violent crime and their families to better search for offender custody status.

Illinois VINE provides automated notices so users can track an offender’s custody and court case status by sending alerts when an offender appears in court, is transferred, or released. The notifications can be sent to those who register, including witnesses, law enforcement officers, probation officers, and concerned citizens,

The free, confidential notifications are offered in English and Spanish and can be delivered via phone, email or text messages. Illinois VINE transfers information to a centralized communication center to generate individual alerts and provides updates about offenders in 88 Illinois county jails and 97 county circuit clerks.

Registration is free and confidential. Users need only provide an email address, but have the option of providing a phone number to receive text updates. Users can also create their own accounts that can be used to search offenders and save information. Registrations and searches are also confidential. Additionally, VINE provides survivors and families access to support services and advocacy organizations by allowing users to search a directory of service providers in Illinois.

Victims and the public can access Illinois VINE by calling 1-866-5-NOTIFY (1-866-566-8439) or visiting VINELink.com.

Attorney General Raoul encourages individuals who have been impacted by a violent crime to call the Crime Victims Assistance Line at 1-800-228-3368. Visit the Attorney General’s website for more information about the office’s programs supporting survivors of crime and their families.

