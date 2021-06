MCCRACKEN, Ky. (KFVS) - I-24 in McCracken County restricted due to a manufactured home fire.

The fire is currently contained, but I-24 is restricted at mile marker 15.8 so the Reidland Farley Volunteer Fire Department and other area fire departments can battle the flames.

The 16 westbound on-ramp will be closed for around 1 to 2 hours.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.