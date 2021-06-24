The Heat Returns!

Additional clouds this morning with temperatures ranging in the 60s. It will be slightly more humid and warmer as southerly winds continue. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s. A complex of storms off to the northwest of the Heartland looks to mainly weaken when it gets closer. However, we could see some storm activity by this afternoon. Temperatures tonight becoming even warmer in the 70s and more humid by Friday morning. There will be a secondary complex that could bring storms into the Heartland Friday morning.

This weekend, scattered rain and storms will be around. Right now, more widespread activity could occur Sunday night into Monday. It will be hot and very uncomfortable outside with high temperatures in the 90s. Chances of rain and storms will be around every day next week.

-Lisa

