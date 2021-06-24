Heartland powerlifting brothers win national competition

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -A pair of Heartland brothers are getting recognition within the powerlifting community, after taking first place in a national competition.

They took every Illinois state record in their weight class.

“It was exciting, I just couldn’t wait to get there,” said Rage Henderson.

Both Titan and Rage Henderson recently returned to Jonesboro, Ill., from Texas after winning a national powerlifting competition. “I did pretty good. My brother he did pretty good to,” said Rage .

In fact, not only did they win all of the events in their weight class, but they also set an unofficial national and world record in the bench press and deadlift. “They both went 9 for 9 meaning they hit all three completed lifts in their bench, squat and dead lift. They took the Illinois state record,” said Rise Performance 618 owner Dawson Montfort.

Montfort said he’s been training the boys for just over a year. “They’re both phenomenal athletes. Their standout wrestlers, football players and we’ve really been training them more for their sport and kind of athlete development which is what we specialize in here at rise.”

Along with teaching lifelong personal skills. “And more than anything they showed good character, good leadership down there, their just great kids all the way around.”

But hard workouts at the gym, is what the brothers say, helped them win. “He pushes us to our limits, and so we can just do the best and workout and have fun,” said Titan.

The Henderson brothers are currently preparing for the upcoming football season, but plan to enter more lifting competitions in the future.

