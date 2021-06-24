Heartland Votes
First Alert Thursday Outlook

Back to summer....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT
We are gradually getting ‘back to normal’ after a few days of unusually mild weather. Warmer and much more humid air is blowing back into the Heartland from the southwest....and will keep our weather more summer-like for the foreseeable future. Otherwise, we’ll also have a chance of occasional showers and thunderstorms over the next few days as a weak frontal boundary inches closer.

For the next several days an upper trough will be stalled just to our northwest. This will keep us in warm, humid and potentially stormy southwest flow aloft. However, the most active and wet weather looks to remain off to our northwest....with only occasional storms moving into our region from time to time. Otherwise it will be seasonably hot and humid, with lows in the 70s and highs near 90...with little major change expected through the weekend into next week.

