First Alert: Heat, humidity returns with storms possible

Today will be a hot and more humid summer day in the Heartland.
Today will be a hot and more humid summer day in the Heartland.(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Summertime heat and humidity returns today.

Wake-up temperatures are ranging in the 60s.

Southernly winds will push in warmer and slightly more humid conditions throughout the day.

High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s.

A complex of storms off to the northwest of the Heartland appears to be getting weaker as it gets closer, but afternoon storms are possible.

Overnight temperatures will be humid and warm in the 70s.

A secondary complex could also bring storms into the Heartland Friday morning.

Scattered rain and storm chances stick around this weekend.

More widespread activity could occur Sunday night into Monday.

Weekend highs will be hot and uncomfortable in the 90s.

Chances for rain and storms stick around every day next week.

