Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri selected to help with distribution of housing relief funds

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Housing Development Commission is partnering with Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri to help distributing rent and utility assistance.

MHDC executive director Kip Stetzler said that “keeping Missourians in their homes is our highest priority.”

The goal of the partnership is to help distribute 2020 American Rescue Plan funds of $324 million.

Soon $269 million will be released through the 2021 American Recovery Plan.

The money is intended to help tenants remain in their homes by helping to pay past due rent and utilities bills.

“The Missouri State Assistance for Housing Relief (SAFHR) program is partnering locally with Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri who is providing housing stability services, along with money for rent and utilities for up to 12 months going back to April 2020 and for up to three months in the future that is available through the SAFHR program,” Stetlzer said. “The money is paid directly to either the rental property owner or the utility company.”

Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri is one of 13 non-profit social service, regional housing stability and legal aid agencies to help with the distribution.

