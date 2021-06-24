Cape Girardeau City Hall construction resumes with roofing delivery

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau City Hall project along with Penzel Construction got a pleasant surprise on Wednesday when roofing material showed up to the job site.

The material was ordered months ago, but was delayed, “due to many factors such as transportation, material availability, the components used to make the materials.” said Penzel construction owner Phil Penzel.

“About a month ago we were given some bad news about roofing materials,” Penzel said, stating that normally a site would receive roofing materials several days after placing the order.

He said the slow delivery time has caused a change in the construction schedule, “a month ago, we were not given any kind of delivery date. So, for it to show up yesterday was a very pleasant surprise.”

Development services director Anna Kangas said that although work on the building addition was delayed, workers were still able to stay busy. “The contractor was still able to work on the existing buildings. So, the Common Pleas and the Carnegie buildings while we were waiting on these addition materials for the addition.”

The completion date was pushed back. “We were looking at October 1, but that will be delayed a little bit because of the roofing. So, I do expect to have a new day next week sometime.”

Penzel said the recent inflation in materials didn’t affect the overall project budget because he had firm pricing commitments over a year ago when the project started to keep it under budget.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.