4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Williamson County

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported four new COVID-19 cases in Williamson County on Thursday, June 24.

A summary of the new cases includes:

Williamson County

New cases - 4

Total cases - 7,850

Total deaths - 127



Franklin County

New cases - 0

Total cases - 4,687

Total deaths - 70

