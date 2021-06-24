Heartland Votes
4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Williamson County

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported four new COVID-19 cases in...
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported four new COVID-19 cases in Williamson County on Thursday, June 24.(UW Health)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported four new COVID-19 cases in Williamson County on Thursday, June 24.

A summary of the new cases includes:

Williamson County

  • New cases - 4
  • Total cases - 7,850
  • Total deaths - 127

Franklin County

  • New cases - 0
  • Total cases - 4,687
  • Total deaths - 70

