4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Williamson County
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported four new COVID-19 cases in Williamson County on Thursday, June 24.
A summary of the new cases includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 4
- Total cases - 7,850
- Total deaths - 127
Franklin County
- New cases - 0
- Total cases - 4,687
- Total deaths - 70
