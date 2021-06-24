$1,500 bonus offered to get Kentuckians back to work

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - A $1,500 incentive is what Gov. Andy Beshear hopes will get Kentuckians back to work.

The bonus will be offered to the first 15,000 people who reenter the workforce between June 24 and July 30, the governor explained.

To qualify, the individual must be a Kentucky resident with an active unemployment claim as of June 23 and be at least 18 years old. The person must get a job with a Kentucky business as well, Gov. Beshear said.

[Click here to apply]

“We want every Kentuckian working and participating as we sprint out of this pandemic with our economy booming,” Gov. Beshear said.

The funds for the incentive will come from the state’s COVID-19 relief funds, the governor said.

Employers will need to complete an online application verifying that employees accepted employment between June 24 and July 30. They must also verify that employees worked 120 hours in the four weeks following new employment.

