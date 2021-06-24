Heartland Votes
Advertisement

$1,500 bonus offered to get Kentuckians back to work

Businesses are still hiring during shutdown
Businesses are still hiring during shutdown(None)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - A $1,500 incentive is what Gov. Andy Beshear hopes will get Kentuckians back to work.

The bonus will be offered to the first 15,000 people who reenter the workforce between June 24 and July 30, the governor explained.

To qualify, the individual must be a Kentucky resident with an active unemployment claim as of June 23 and be at least 18 years old. The person must get a job with a Kentucky business as well, Gov. Beshear said.

[Click here to apply]

“We want every Kentuckian working and participating as we sprint out of this pandemic with our economy booming,” Gov. Beshear said.

The funds for the incentive will come from the state’s COVID-19 relief funds, the governor said.

Employers will need to complete an online application verifying that employees accepted employment between June 24 and July 30. They must also verify that employees worked 120 hours in the four weeks following new employment.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Researchers detect the Delta COVID-19 variant in wastewater samples in Missouri
Delta variant detected in Missouri wastewater samples
Fourteen arrests made in Franklin County by Southern Illinois Drug Task Force
Shell casings scattered across the parking lot of J. Alexander's restaurant near Oxmoor Mall...
‘I felt like I was in a Mafia, Chicago nightmare:’ J. Alexander’s shooting witness describes chaos inside restaurant
Greg Webb of Web Farms got help planning his farm for fellow collogues.
Neighbors come together to help farmer in need

Latest News

Narcan Nasal Spray is used to reverse opioid overdoses.
Narcan Community Hub created to curb opioid overdoses
Paducah police provided this photo of Kahlil Griffin and the car he is believed to be driving.
Reward offered in finding murder suspect considered armed, dangerous
Beach access at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park in Dawson Springs, Kentucky will be limited...
Safety concerns limit access to Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park Beach
At least 11 people have been injured in a crash involving a church van and another vehicle...
3 children remain in critical condition following church bus collision