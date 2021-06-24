Heartland Votes
13 car charging stations planned across Mo.

By Ashley Smith
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KINGDOM CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri is also taking steps to shrink its carbon footprint, by opening the state’s first electric vehicle charging station funded through the state’s Volkswagen Settlement Environmental Mitigation Trust .

There are 13 planned including sites in Sikeston and Perryville.

Each station will include two chargers, and pricing is up to the stations’ owners

