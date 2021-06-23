Williamson County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in locating man missing since March

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help locating a man they have listed as a missing person.

39-year-old Wesley James Gentry has not been in contact with his family since March 8, 2021.

Gentry lives in rural Williamson County near Crab Orchard Lake.

He has brown hair, green eyes, and weighs about 178 pounds. He is 6′01′'.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, contact the Williamson County Sheriff at 618-997-6541.

