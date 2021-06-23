Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in locating man missing since March

Gentry lives in rural Williamson County near Crab Orchard Lake.
Gentry lives in rural Williamson County near Crab Orchard Lake.(Williamson County Sheriff's County)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help locating a man they have listed as a missing person.

39-year-old Wesley James Gentry has not been in contact with his family since March 8, 2021.

Gentry lives in rural Williamson County near Crab Orchard Lake.

He has brown hair, green eyes, and weighs about 178 pounds. He is 6′01′'.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, contact the Williamson County Sheriff at 618-997-6541.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
A California man was arrested in Poplar Bluff after he mailed meth.
California man mails meth to Poplar Bluff
The 37th annual Great Race will make scenic stops along 2,300 miles through several states....
2021 Great Race makes stop in Cape Girardeau
Fourteen arrests made in Franklin County by Southern Illinois Drug Task Force
A toddler died after eating poisoned cereal at a sleepover.
Toddler dies after eating poisoned cereal at sleepover

Latest News

Boil orders for the Heartland (Source: Pixabay)
Current boil water orders in the Heartland
Officials confirmed a bear sighting in the southwest area of Rend Lake on Thursday, June 17.
Bear spotted at Rend Lake traveled east into White Co., Ill.
Heartland road projects.
Heartland road projects 6/22
Bear sighting in Centerville, Illinois
Residents spot bear in White Co., Ill.