Turning much more active for the rest of the week...

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Today will be the last comfortable and completely dry day for the area. The weather becomes much more unsettled through the rest of the week and into early next week. It doesn’t mean it will rain in your area every day, but we do have several rounds of showers and thunderstorms to watch out for in the coming days. Outside of the storms, it will be hot and very sticky. Afternoon highs for the next few days will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s with feels like numbers well in the upper 90s.

