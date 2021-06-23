Heartland Votes
Temperatures much warmer the rest of the work week. Scattered storms possible as well.

By Grant Dade
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We saw slightly warmer temperatures today across the area and this trend will continue into the end of the week. Temperatures this evening will slowly fall through the 70s. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 60s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy warm and humid. We will have a chance for a few thunderstorms, especially in our northern counties. Highs will reach the upper 80s with the heat index warming into the middle and upper 90s.

