St. Louis Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarsson announces retirement

(KFVS) - St. Louis Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarsson announced his retirement on June 23 after a 12-year National Hockey League (NHL) career.

The Orebro, Sweden native was originally drafted by Toronto in the 2007 NHL Draft and joined the Blues via trade on June 28, 2014.

Gunnarsson is most know for his heroics in Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, as he scored the game-winning overtime goal to even the series with Boston and give the Blues their first-ever win in the Final.

His goal drove the Blues to win the series in seven games and bring St. Louis its first Stanley Cup Championship.

“Carl is the consummate professional and has been a great player for the Blues for the past seven seasons,” said Blues President of Hockey Operations/GM Doug Armstrong. “From his legendary goal in Game 2 of the Final to his numerous contributions to the St. Louis community, he will continue to be a shining example for current and future Blues.”

Gunnarsson spent his first five seasons with Toronto before coming to St. Louis for his final seven.

