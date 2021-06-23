Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Slightly Warmer Today

Humid and Hot Ending The Week....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:15 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Another mainly clear morning with cooler temperatures in the 50s. Mostly sunny skies today and light winds changing out of the south will help high temperatures reach back into the low/mid 80s by the afternoon. Tonight, more clouds will cover the area with temperatures dropping into the lower 60s.

Heading into Thursday morning, there will be a storm complex northwest of the Heartland. There is still uncertainty if it will make its way into the Heartland during the morning hours, but it is something we will watch. If storms moves in, temperatures would be cooler. Otherwise, it will turn humid and very warm on Thursday and heading into the end of the week. Better chances of rain/storms arrive over the weekend and even into next week. There are some indications of a few strong storms possible on Saturday and Sunday.

Below average temperatures will be with us next week.

-Lisa

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
A California man was arrested in Poplar Bluff after he mailed meth.
California man mails meth to Poplar Bluff
A toddler died after eating poisoned cereal at a sleepover.
Toddler dies after eating poisoned cereal at sleepover
The 37th annual Great Race will make scenic stops along 2,300 miles through several states....
2021 Great Race makes stop in Cape Girardeau
A suspect is dead after being shot in an exchange of gunfire with police in De Soto, Missouri.
Missouri suspect killed in exchange of gunfire with officers

Latest News

First Alert Weather 10 p.m. 6/22
First Alert Weather 10 p.m. 6/22
First Alert Weather 6 p.m. 6/22
First Alert Weather 6 p.m. 6/22
First Alert Weather 5 p.m. 6/22
First Alert Weather 5 p.m. 6/22
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Another cool night ahead. Warmer tomorrow afternoon.