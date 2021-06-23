Slightly Warmer Today

Another mainly clear morning with cooler temperatures in the 50s. Mostly sunny skies today and light winds changing out of the south will help high temperatures reach back into the low/mid 80s by the afternoon. Tonight, more clouds will cover the area with temperatures dropping into the lower 60s.

Heading into Thursday morning, there will be a storm complex northwest of the Heartland. There is still uncertainty if it will make its way into the Heartland during the morning hours, but it is something we will watch. If storms moves in, temperatures would be cooler. Otherwise, it will turn humid and very warm on Thursday and heading into the end of the week. Better chances of rain/storms arrive over the weekend and even into next week. There are some indications of a few strong storms possible on Saturday and Sunday.

Below average temperatures will be with us next week.

-Lisa

