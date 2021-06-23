SIU Fermentation Science Institute receives $1.1M grant

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - One Heartland university can raise a glass to celebrate the more than one million dollar grant it received for a degree program.

Right now, it’s a bunch of stainless steel, but all the metal and pipping inside the McLafferty Annex will lead to students learning to brew and distill some of your favorite beer and spirits.

Southern Illinois University Fermentation Science Institute received a $1.1 million dollar grant to beef up its science degree in fermentation from the SIU Foundation.

The grant will also allow SIU to establish infrastructure for the building.

“We have a project that’s planned, we have other sources of funding that are coming in to complete the whole project and this is really helping us accelerate and move that forward to install equipment that we have on site. Both for the program and also to help facilitate Ravinia brewing company coming in who will lease some of the space,” says Matt McCarroll Director of Fermentation Science Institute at Southern Illinois University.

McCarroll is one of the professors teaching future brew masters.

He says the university is collaborating with Rivina Brewing Company based out of the Chicagoland area.

Rivinia Brewing Company has locations in Highland Park and the Logan Square Neighborhood in Chicago.

“The arrangement there is Ravinia brewing company is looking for a production facility to expand their capacity. We were looking for a brewery that would place a facility in McLafferty annex so that we would have access of our students to the full production scale equipment and packaging systems that they have,” explains McCarroll.

Co-owner of Rivinia Brewing Company Kris Walker says they met with SIU about four years ago.

He’s says he’s excited to set up a shop in Southern Illinois.

“The benefit that having a working production brewery on site at SIU will have to students and future students, is significant and really it should solidify ferments science institute as being the preeminent place to go to become a, to learn the science and learn the craft,” said Walker.

Walker is hopeful this facility brings beer makers from all over the world.

“We’re hopeful that there’s going to be aspiring brewers from all around the world descending on Carbondale to practice their craft on Rivinia brewing equipment and systems,” says Walker.

The brew lab will allow students to see the process from start to finish.

“Here’s what exciting about it, is well be able to take students from that end of the building in a classroom, walk them down to the other side of the building and look at a full production facility and operation in real time,” said McCarroll

A fermentation degree involves more than just making beer and liquor.

It also involves the production of different foods, cheese and pharmaceuticals.

