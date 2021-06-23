Sikeston school stays open, thanks to community

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston private school was struggling to keep its doors open back in May because it didn’t have the finances, but now things are looking up.

In just a couple of months, students will walk through the school doors again for another school year at The Christian Academy thanks to help from the community.

“The parents came together in this amazing way,” TCA school board Vice Chairman, Mitchell Jackson said.

Jackson said when donations for the private school dried up during COVID, they worked hard to find a solution.

“Everybody’s done their part and we have raised to date over $180,000 in 30 days,” Jackson said.

“We did a car wash, we did a night at pizza inn where we served tables for tips, we did a praise-a-thon, we did a lot of things,” Parent, Leann Simmons said.

Leann Simmons has two kids enrolled at TCA. She’s one of the parents who gave it her all to keep the school open.

“There was no problems, it went so smoothly that the only way to explain it is that God did it,” Simmons said.

Jackson said this means the school can stay open indefinitely, but there’s still more to be done.

“We still need more students, especially preschoolers, we have room for 20 or so preschoolers,” he said.

They’re looking to hire three more teachers, but no matter what, he says the school will open.

“It’s better than it ever was because the parents are all joined together, the boards all joined together, the staffs all joined together like we all have the same goal and that’s to have our kids in a Christian foundation school,” Simmons said.

“I really feel like we hit a low point and God woke us up and I think there’s nowhere to go but up from here and I think we’re going to see great things in the future,” Jackson said.

You can find more information about The Christian Academy here. https://thechristianacademy.org/

The first day of school is August 23rd.

