Sidewalk Prophets announce sunset concert at Bald Knob Cross

ALTO PASS, Ill. (KFVS) - Christian band Sidewalk Prophets will host a sunset concert on Saturday, August 7 at Bald Knob Cross of Peace in Alto Pass, Illinois.

Tickets are now available online.

“For 85 years, Christians have united to experience the presence of God on Bald Knob Mountain and we are excited to host our first major concert with the award-winning Sidewalk Prophets. We believe the Cross offers an unparalleled venue for a Christian concert and know that the region will come out to not only hear amazing music, but also to support the Bald Knob Cross,” stated Jeffrey Isbell, Executive Director of Bald Knob Cross.

The gates will open at 4:00 pm on August 7 with a VIP Pre-Show Experience for all guests starting at 7:15 p.m. and the sunset concert starting at 8:30 p.m..

Food trucks will be on-site.

Tickets are now on sale for $20, or family four packs for $60.

Group tickets of 10 or more are available at $15 each.

