Saline Co. reports 1 new COV-19 case

The Egyptian Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case on July 23.
The Egyptian Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case on July 23.
By Jessica Ladd
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case on July 23.

The individual:

Saline County

  • Female: 1 in their 20s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,774 lab confirmed positives, including 57 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,811 lab-confirmed positives, including 27 deaths.

Gallatin County has a total of 517 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including four deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

