Saline Co. reports 1 new COV-19 case
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case on July 23.
The individual:
Saline County
- Female: 1 in their 20s
To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,774 lab confirmed positives, including 57 deaths.
White County has had a total of 1,811 lab-confirmed positives, including 27 deaths.
Gallatin County has a total of 517 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including four deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
