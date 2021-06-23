Heartland Votes
Advertisement

R. Kelly jailed in NYC as he awaits sex-trafficking trial

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton...
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago.(Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — R&B singer R. Kelly has been jailed in New York City in anticipation of his sex-trafficking trial later this summer.

A federal prison website on Wednesday listed Kelly as an inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He arrived there Tuesday afternoon from Chicago, where he was being held on similar charges.

Kelly, 54, is accused of leading an enterprise made up of his managers, bodyguards and other employees who helped him recruit women and girls for sex. Federal prosecutors say the group selected victims at concerts and other venues and arranged for them to travel to see Kelly.

The Grammy Award-winning singer denies ever abusing anyone.

His trial is set for Aug. 9.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
A California man was arrested in Poplar Bluff after he mailed meth.
California man mails meth to Poplar Bluff
A toddler died after eating poisoned cereal at a sleepover.
Toddler dies after eating poisoned cereal at sleepover
The 37th annual Great Race will make scenic stops along 2,300 miles through several states....
2021 Great Race makes stop in Cape Girardeau
Fourteen arrests made in Franklin County by Southern Illinois Drug Task Force

Latest News

The court had previously said that police in “hot pursuit” of a suspect believed to have...
Supreme Court limits when police can enter home without warrant
The Bi-County Health Department reported three more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, June 23.
Bi-County Health Dept. reports 3 more COVID-19 cases
Residents of counties making the switch can renew or apply for a REAL ID or new standard driver...
Additional Ky. counties to transition to new driver’s licensing system
The Supreme Court voted 8-1 in favor of Brandi Levy, who was a 14-year-old high school freshman...
Justices rule for cursing cheerleader over Snapchat post
President Biden touts the U.S. reaching 300-million Covid vaccines administered in 150 days...
Biden anti-crime effort takes on law-breaking gun dealers