Police seek help identifying vehicle possibly involved in burglary

By Jessica Ladd
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle that was possibly involved in a recent burglary.

On Friday, June 18, a Deputy was dispatched to a burglary complaint on Twin Hill Road.

The burglary reportedly occurred between 8:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

The victim observed a white Chevrolet truck leave her property and then discovered that the occupants in the truck had allegedly burglarized a mobile home on the property.

The victim saw a white male and a white female in the truck.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera was able to capture pictures of the truck as it left the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 270-247-4501.

