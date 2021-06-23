Police seek help identifying vehicle possibly involved in burglary
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle that was possibly involved in a recent burglary.
On Friday, June 18, a Deputy was dispatched to a burglary complaint on Twin Hill Road.
The burglary reportedly occurred between 8:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
The victim observed a white Chevrolet truck leave her property and then discovered that the occupants in the truck had allegedly burglarized a mobile home on the property.
The victim saw a white male and a white female in the truck.
A neighbor’s surveillance camera was able to capture pictures of the truck as it left the scene.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 270-247-4501.
