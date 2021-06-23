More than 800 school buses rated as defective in Mo.

MISSOURI (KFVS) - According to an inspection by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, more than 800 school buses have been rated as defective in the state.

The agency released the results of the annual inspections Tuesday afternoon.

Nearly 12 thousand busses were inspected.

Of those, 264 were rated as out of service.

Officials say defective buses have to be repaired within 10 days.

Out of service buses have to be fixed before they can return to service.

