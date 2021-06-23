Heartland Votes
Advertisement

More than 800 school buses rated as defective in Mo.

By Jessica Ladd
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI (KFVS) - According to an inspection by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, more than 800 school buses have been rated as defective in the state.

The agency released the results of the annual inspections Tuesday afternoon.

Nearly 12 thousand busses were inspected.

Of those, 264 were rated as out of service.

Officials say defective buses have to be repaired within 10 days.

Out of service buses have to be fixed before they can return to service.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
A California man was arrested in Poplar Bluff after he mailed meth.
California man mails meth to Poplar Bluff
A rider suffered serious injuries after becoming entrapped under a coaster at the Branson...
Firefighters rescue 12-year-old entrapped underneath coaster at Branson Coaster Sunday
Isabelle Hanson wins Miss Illinois
KFVS anchor/reporter wins Miss Illinois 2021
A Cape Girardeau man searching for arrowheads in Illinois, recently found a skull.
Possible ancient skull found in Thebes, Ill.

Latest News

822 Mo. school buses rated as defective
822 Mo. school buses rated as defective
Great Race stops in Cape
Great Race stops in Cape
Greene Co. reporting 94 new cases a day
Greene Co. reporting 94 new cases a day
Cape Girardeau natives Kenny Foeste and Ted McClellan drove a 1950 Lincoln to the finish line...
Cape Girardeau natives participate in 2021 Great Race