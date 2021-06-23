Heartland Votes
Man helps bring culture and art to Cairo

A man in Cairo is bringing a variety of dance, music, culture and art to the region for free.
A man in Cairo is bringing a variety of dance, music, culture and art to the region for free.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - A Heartland city is bringing something to help boost arts and culture in the community.

A man in Cairo is bringing a variety of dance, music, culture and art to the region for free.

“To bring a different type of dimension to this area and I think it’s going to be enlightening and informative to all who choose to participate,” Harold Jones said of the Harold Jones Fine Arts Center in Cairo.

Next week, a filmmaking and media arts workshop is planned at the arts center.

Harold Jones said it’s workshops like this that the southern Illinois region desperately need here.

“If the kids don’t have the opportunity to worry about these things, or and young adults, then they are less able to appreciate these type of things in life,” Harold Jones said.

If you would like to attend, it’s scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 28, 29 and 30 at the fine arts center on Commercial Ave.

The lecturer for the workshop is Dr. J.P. Sniadecki, an associate professor of Film at Northwestern University.

“The fine arts center is also sponsoring, for the first time in over 20 years, the 2nd annual Smooth Jazz on the River Festival to be held at Fort Defiance,” Jones said. “It’s going to be September 3rd and 4th with two days of jazz, food and fun.”

