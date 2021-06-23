Late Ky. athlete and Lyon Co. resident honored

EDDYVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - The golf course at Mineral Mound State Park will be dedicated to honor late Lyon County resident and University of Kentucky golfer Cullan Brown.

As a lifetime native of Eddyville, Cullan grew up playing golf with his family and friends at Mineral Mound State Park.

After graduating from Lyon County High School, Cullan joined the University of Kentucky men’s golf team, where he made an immediate impact on the varsity golf team.

“Kentucky lost an incredible individual who touched the lives of everyone he met both on and off the course,” said Gov. Beshear. “Cullan’s legacy and story of resilience will live on forever at Mineral Mound golf course in Eddyville where he grew up playing the game he loved as a child.”

Cullan was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in 2020.

Prior to diagnosis, Cullan was named to the SEC all-­freshman team and ended his rookie season with four top­ 20 finishes.

To honor Cullan’s legacy and his contribution to the Lyon County community, the Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet will dedicate the golf course at Mineral Mound State Park in his honor.

The official renaming ceremony will take place in late August.

Details relating to the ceremony are forthcoming.

Located in Lyon County on the shores of Lake Barkley, Mineral Mound State Park is a 541 ­acre park that features an 18 ­hole, par­-72 nationally recognized golf course.

